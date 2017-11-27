Nice Midfielder Who Played Under Claude Puel Full of Praise for Current Leicester City Boss

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Nice midfielder Jean-Michaël Seri told La Parisien of his respect for current Leicester boss Claude Puel, his old manager at Ligue 1 Nice.

Whilst discussing current Nice boss Lucien Favre, the midfielder was asked how he and Foxes boss Puel are alike. In reply, Ivory Coast midfielder Seri said: "Claude Puel taught me to never give up. He made me gain in regularity. The two men join in their high standards."

Puel was sacked by Southampton after just one season in June despite guiding the Saints to eighth in the league and an EFL Cup final, where they were unlucky to lose 3-2 to Manchester United.

He took over from the axed Craig Shakespeare last month and has a win, two draws a loss since taking charge at the King Power Stadium and now prepares his side for a tough home game with Spurs on Tuesday night.

Puel and Nice star Seri worked together in the 2015/16 and almost got the club into the Champions League, narrowly missing out to Monaco. Frenchman Puel managed Nice from 2012 until 2016 before arriving in England.

