Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Has Told Board to Offload Teammate Lucas Vasquez

By 90Min
November 27, 2017
Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told the board at Madrid that he believes Spanish international teammate Lucas Vasquez should leave the club, as the Portuguese man doesn't believe the Spaniard has the talent required to play for Real.

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo is baffled by the fact that Vazquez continues to get into the team, with the Spaniard already making 19 appearances this season. Vasquez is said to be a favourite of manager Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo claims that it is the only reason the player is getting game time.

It is also suggested that club president Florentino Perez is in agreement with Ronaldo that Vazquez is a favourite of Zidane's. It seems to be the case that many do not think of Vazquez as a Real Madrid player, due to his lack of personality on and off the pitch.

The Spaniard is a hard-working player, who shows glimpses of skill but mainly relies on his pace and interplay. It might be the case that he doesn't fit the Galactico description, and that is why Ronaldo wants him gone. 

Vazquez in the past couple of weeks has been filling in for the injured Welshman Gareth Bale. However, the ex-Tottenham star is currently back in training and is hopeful of a return sooner rather than later.

As for Zidane, he has not faced a problem like this before in his managerial career. The pressure is now on him, as he must deal with this situation while his team continue to perform poorly. It hasn't been a memorable season for Los Blancos so far, as they currently sit 4th in the league, eight points behind leaders Barcelona. 

The January window will be interesting for Madrid, and if they were to sell Vasquez, they could possibly replace him with a big money signing in the hopes of reigniting their season.

