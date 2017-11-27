Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Has Told Board to Offload Teammate Lucas Vasquez

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo is baffled by the fact that Vazquez continues to get into the team, with the Spaniard already making 19 appearances this season. Vasquez is said to be a favourite of manager Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo claims that it is the only reason the player is getting game time.



I love zidane but his constant infatuation with lucas vasquez is inexcusable. — įsö bašić (@ibasic10) November 25, 2017

It is also suggested that club president Florentino Perez is in agreement with Ronaldo that Vazquez is a favourite of Zidane's. It seems to be the case that many do not think of Vazquez as a Real Madrid player, due to his lack of personality on and off the pitch.

The Spaniard is a hard-working player, who shows glimpses of skill but mainly relies on his pace and interplay. It might be the case that he doesn't fit the Galactico description, and that is why Ronaldo wants him gone.

Can't believe zidane benches him for freaking lucas vasquez — ³³ℛ¹² (@SimplyAsensio) November 14, 2017

Vazquez in the past couple of weeks has been filling in for the injured Welshman Gareth Bale. However, the ex-Tottenham star is currently back in training and is hopeful of a return sooner rather than later.

As for Zidane, he has not faced a problem like this before in his managerial career. The pressure is now on him, as he must deal with this situation while his team continue to perform poorly. It hasn't been a memorable season for Los Blancos so far, as they currently sit 4th in the league, eight points behind leaders Barcelona.

The January window will be interesting for Madrid, and if they were to sell Vasquez, they could possibly replace him with a big money signing in the hopes of reigniting their season.