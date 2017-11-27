Serge Aurier Reckons Moussa Sissoko is Pranking Him When it Comes to Manager's Instructions

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Serge Aurier believes Spurs teammate Moussa Sissoko is altering Mauricio Pochettino's instructions to him for comedic effect.

Speaking to Football.London, Aurier told how he reckons his close friend and colleague Sissoko is changing the manager's instructions, saying: "When I don't understand something, for example, they come and tell me what the coach wants from me if I haven't completely understood."

He added to that, saying: "With Hugo it's perhaps a bit more about the serious instructions, whereas Moussa tends to joke a lot more and sometimes I get the impression that he's not telling me the exact truth, but I'm still very thankful to him!"

Aurier joined Spurs from PSG in a £23m deal, and after a few shaky moments is starting to settle in North London. French duo Sissoko and Aurier played together at Toulouse before Sissoko left for Newcastle in January 2013, and Aurier eventually left for PSG in 2015.

Sissoko joined last summer in a £30m deal following Newcastle's relegation, and after facing heavy criticism in his first season, the midfielder has improved this season, often being picked to start and slowly winning the fans over.

