Stat Reveals Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling Is Enjoying Best Ever Season in Front of Goal

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling is currently enjoying his most prolific season in front of goal, with his late winner during the Citizens' 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon his 12th of the season in all competitions. 


Since the 22-year-old's big money move to the Etihad Stadium back in the summer of 2015 he had struggled somewhat to justify his over £50m price tag, with performances well below the standards he had set himself at former club Liverpool. 

However, since the arrival of Pep Guardiola in July last year, the Jamaica-born attacker has steadily improved, but it was not until this term where those increases were truly and tangibly evident.  


Even though we are just over a third of the way through the 2017/18 season, Sterling has already surpassed his biggest ever haul in front of goal across all competitions, with his close range winner six minutes removed from full-time against Huddersfield marking his 12th of the year. 

However, it is not just converting chances where the England international has proved pivotal in City's success so far this term, with the Sunday substitute's injection of pace allowing Sergio Aguero the opportunity to level things up from the spot after the winger was dragged to the floor in the area by Terriers defender Scott Malone. 


Aside from his impact this weekend, the former Queens Park Rangers youth prospect has also recorded a more efficient pass success ratio so far this campaign, 82% to 80%, seen more victories when battling opponents for the ball, 51% to 48%, and is yet to record a single defensive error.

Sterling will once again be hoping he is afforded the opportunity to continue his fine form of late when his side take on Southampton on Wednesday evening, an outfit that will be equally filled with confidence after dismantling Everton 4-1 on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters