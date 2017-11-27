Stats Reveal How Poor Everton Midfielder Kevin Mirallas Performed in Saints Humiliation

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Everton were poor again on Sunday, finding themselves on the receiving end of a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Southampton just three days after being humiliated by a 1-5 score-line at Goodison Park in the Europa League against Atalanta.

The attitude of a number of players has been called into question in recent weeks, with accusations that far too many individuals are sitting back rather than fighting for the shirt that pays their wages.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mirallas was among the worst on Thursday, yet found himself remaining in the starting line-up picked by caretaker boss David Unsworth for Sunday and was equally ineffective.

BBC journalist Greg O'Keeffe highlighted the contributions of the often infuriating Belgian winger, who can be truly electric on his best days - all too few and far between in recent seasons.

Of the 11 Everton starters, presumably even including goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Mirallas touched the ball the least during his 64 minutes on the pitch - the 30-year-old was replaced by 20-year-old Ademola Lookman soon after Southampton had scored their third goal.

His greatest threat to the Saints goal came in the form of a single blocked shot, while he also made fewer passes than any other Everton starter.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mirallas' desire to make an impact seemingly wasn't there, as only centre-backs Michael Keane and Ashley Williams covered less distance and performed fewer sprints.

Despite temporarily stopping the rot with an impressive comeback from 2-0 to beat Watford 3-2 at Goodison Park on 5th November, Everton have been in dreadful form since August. That victory against Watford three weeks ago was their first of any kind since 23rd September.

