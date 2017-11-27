Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon is believed to be at the top of Tottenham's transfer shortlist, according to the Telegraph.

The London-born full-back came to the forefront of English football last year after an outstanding maiden campaign at Craven Cottage, immediately being slapped with a £30m price tag by his club.

Sessegnon has continued his brilliant form this season and his stunning hat trick against Sheffield United last week has brought the 17-year-old back into the public eye ahead of the January transfer window.

With news that Manchester United will look to bring Danny Rose to Old Trafford in January or the summer, many fans expected to see Luke Shaw be used as a makeweight to convince Spurs into a sale.

However, Mauricio Pochettino could be favoring a move for Fulham's star man instead of a reunion with the England international he coached during his time in charge of Southampton.

Since Shaw joined Manchester United for £33m in 2014, the 22-year-old has failed to live up to his high expectation. Hindered partially by the leg break he suffered against PSV Eindhoven in 2015, José Mourinho now appears ready to move the England international out of Old Trafford.