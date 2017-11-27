Tottenham's Eric Dier Criticises Referee for Being Too Lenient on Ben Foster Time Wasting

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Tottenham players have criticised referee Mike Jones for being too lenient on West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster. The Baggies goalkeeper was booed throughout his match against Spurs for time-wasting, but was not booked by Jones until the 82nd minute. 

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has gone as far to accuse referee Jones of not wanting to penalise Foster, and was left baffled as to why the goalkeeper was not booked sooner for the crime. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"If you were to go and watch the game again and just add up from the first minute the amount of time that was wasted from their goalkeeper, I think you'd find quite a big number," said Dier after the match, as quoted by ESPN.

"It's confusing that you wait until the 80th minute to penalise [him], it when it's been happening from the first minute. It's something I really don't understand, it doesn't make sense."

There was five minutes of stoppage time at the end of the match, which Dier believes Foster contributed to heavily. 

"I think it helps the ref to stop it early doors with warnings, yellow cards, Dier Added. "But it makes no sense for us if it's in the 20th minute, [to wait] until the 80th minute, because by then it's too late.

"He said [to us] that he doesn't want to be the referee that blows the whistle for someone holding the ball longer than six seconds, because no-one does. But if someone doesn't do it, then the goalkeeper's going to end up holding the ball for 30 seconds, 45 seconds.

"I think it's [meant to be] six seconds and sometimes it was a lot longer than 20 seconds for sure. I guarantee you."

Ben Foster has built a reputation for mastering the fine art of goalkeeper time-wasting. From taking too long to take goal kicks to holding the ball for longer than six seconds, Foster has routinely been criticised for such tricks throughout his career. 

Spurs were left frustrated by the full-time whistle as they could only manage a 1-1 draw with West Brom. At late Harry Kane equaliser cancelled out Salomon Rondon's early first half effort.

