Arsenal Legend Reckons Mesut Ozil's Rumoured Man Utd Move is a 'Shoo-in' This January

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons Mesut Ozil is nailed on to leave Arsenal 'in the near future', and has branded his rumoured move to Manchester United a 'shoo-in'.

The German playmaker is out of contract next summer and is widely expected to leave the club in one of the next two windows - in former striker Wright's view, it could be in January.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

As reported by the Metro, he said of the player: "Mesut Ozil to Manchester United on a free looks a shoo-in. I’m sure Jose would love to do that.

"That would frighten me to death. He is a great talent and having great players around him would lift him up as well. I’m sure him and his agent would not push it this far if they were going to sign [for Arsenal]."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

If a move comes to fruition involving Ozil and United, then it will see the midfielder reunited with his former manager Jose Mourinho, after the pair worked together at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese is a known admirer of the 29-year-old, and has described him in the past as 'the best number 10 in the world', and reports have certainly intensified in the build up to the January transfer window.



Ozil has had a mixed experience during his time in London so far, and it's fair to say he has been both lauded and criticised in equal measure.