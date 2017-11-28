Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

Arsenal look to set up for a game against Huddersfield in the Premier League as David Wagner's men visit the Emirates.

Huddersfield are coming off a bitter loss to league leaders Manchester City and will love nothing more than to snatch a victory over an in-form Arsenal side.

Wenger's men will look to grab all three points against Huddersfield before they set up to face Mourinho's United side on the weekend.

Classic Encounter

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Lauren Koscielny is the only man who remains in the starting XI from both sides since the last time the two teams faced off against one another.

Arsenal came out on top in a hard fought 2-1 victory over the Terriers with Niklas Bendtner opening the scoring in the 21st minute, only to be cancelled out by Alan Lee who drew Huddersfield level in the 66th minute.

However, It was Cesc Fabregas who stole the show scoring a late penalty to see Arsenal through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Key Battle

Sanchez vs Smith

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 25-year-old Huddersfield right-back will have a huge task on his hand in attempting to contain Alexis Sanchez on Wednesday.

For most young right-backs this would be a hugely daunting task, however, for the Englishmen, this would be an opportunity to be relished as he has impressed all season in tough games, including the clash with United.

Alexis will look to build on his impressive performances against Tottenham and Burnley in their last two games, as the Chilean international picked up goals in both games for the Gunners.

Team News

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal may miss Ozil for the mid-week clash as the German failed to appear for their last game against Burnley, due to illness.

Huddersfield will be without Rajiv Van La Parra, who picked up a red card following the game against Manchester City for pushing winger Raheem Sterling.

Potential Arsenal line-up: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Iwobi, Lacazette, Sanchez

Potential Huddersfield line-up: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe, Ince, Williams, Hogg, Mooy, Mounie, Depoitre

Prediction

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With both teams desperate to grab a win, it could be a close encounter with lots of thrills and action.

Arsenal will be keen to build on their last two wins, while Huddersfield will be eager to avenge their bitter loss to City at the weekend. A win could be a big step for the Gunners bid to get back in contention for the title, as City look to run away with it this year.

In terms of preparing for the United clash on Saturday, a win on Wednesday could provide the confidence boost that Wenger's men need, in order to overcome their bitter rivals.

However, Huddersfield will not be deterred from the challenge against Arsenal, making the game even more exciting.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Huddersfield