Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Claims Referee Was 'Wrong' to Disallow His Goal Against Valencia

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has claimed that lineman Iglesias Villanueva was wrong to disallow his goal in Sunday's 1-1 La Liga draw with Valencia. 

The Argentine ace's first half effort was disallowed by the referee, who claimed that shot hadn't crossed the line. This robbed Barça of a deserved half-time lead, a decision which incensed the Catalan giants.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the 30-year-old hit out at the referee for disallowing the goal which replays showed to have crossed the line. Messi told the official:

"You're wrong, now you're going to see it."

The officials then told Messi that as they couldn't be sure the ball had crossed the line, they couldn't award the goal. Incensed by the high-profile blunder, La Liga President Javier Tebas spoke out on the controversial decision, via Goal, and claimed he wanted the introduction of VAR to combat errors in the division. Tebas said:

"The goal was seen by all of Spain and the whole world. If I say it wasn't a goal, you will tell me I was blind. It was a goal and nothing else and we hope that next season with the VAR we can solve these issues. We are going to work so that next season we have the VAR."

Valencia came agonisingly close to winning the match, with Rodrigo's close-range effort breaking the deadlock in the 61st minute. 

Barcelona rallied, and their immense pressure on the hosts eventually paid dividends, with Jordi Alba's emphatic top-corner volley securing a point for Ernesto Valverde's side.

