Besiktas Manager Not Interested in Newcastle Swap Deal for Star Striker Cenk Tosun

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes is said to be unimpressed with Newcastle's offer for Cenk Tosun and won't accept it unless there is a significant upgrade involved.

The Premier League side have reportedly tabled a bid in a player-plus-cash deal inclusive of Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Gunes doesn't rate the Serbian highly enough to sanction such a move.

Newcastle Look to Offload Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as Part of Deal for Turkish Star Cenk Tosun https://t.co/X2iSQYs015 — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) November 27, 2017

That is according to Turkish newspaper Milliyet, who claim that the club have been entertaining the Magpies and are seemingly open to the idea. But Gunes is averse to exchanging his star player for Mitrovic and what he considers an unfair amount.

“[I will only approve] If big money is offered," he was quoted as saying. "Otherwise I would like to have a goalscorer in the same bracket. If this happens I can give the transfer approval.”

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Tosun has scored 10 times and delivered three assists in 18 appearances for Besiktas so far this season. And the team are currently in the fifth slot on the Turkish Super Lig table, but are tied on points with both Fenerbahce and Kayserispor, who are in third and fourth respectively.

Mitrovic, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour at St James' park and has only made five appearances all season. His only start has come in the Carabao Cup, and he has just one goal to his name so far.

Certain reports claim that talks between Mitrovic's agent and Besiktas are already underway, with a £7m fee for Tosun being mentioned. The club's manager, however, isn't in favour and won't give his blessing unless his conditions are met.