Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles and Seagulls Play Out Drab Draw in Fiery M23 Derby

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Crystal Palace and Brighton reignited their feisty rivalry with a tense 0-0 draw at the Amex on Tuesday night, with the fixture being the first ever time the pair have faced off in the Premier League. 

Both the Eagles and the Seagulls had their fair share of chances throughout the atmospheric affair, with almost 300 Palace fans stuck outside the ground unable to get in for the majority of the game, but Roy Hodgson's men will be glad to have picked up their first away point and their first clean sheet of the season. 

Brighton will be disappointed that they were not unable to dispatch of the Premier League's basement side, especially given the fact that Chris Hughton's side are unbeaten at home since their opening day defeat to Manchester City, but it was Palace and a combination of Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha who came closest. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Palace's talismanic winger and their returning Belgian forward both had powerful efforts at the Brighton goal, with the former Aston Villa man's powerful drilled strike expertly kept out by Matty Ryan before Zaha's finessed effort was palmed away by the Australian. 

Brighton grew into a game dominated by the deafening smoke bombs let off by the away end, and Wayne Hennessey gradually became the busier of the two keepers. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Welsh international saved well from Pascal Groß and Jose Izquierdo whilst former Palace man Glenn Murray saw a late header cleared off the line by Andros Townsend. 

Brighton slip down to 10th in the Premier League whilst Palace remain rooted to the foot of the table, but will be buoyed by a solid performance following a last gasp win against Stoke last Saturday. 

Brighton XI: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner, Knockaert, Gross, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Murray


Subs: Kayal, Hemed, Goldson, March, Schelotto, Krul, Brown


Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Zaha, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Benteke 


Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Dann, McArthur, Fosu-Mensah, Sako, Puncheon

