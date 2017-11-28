Chris Coleman Urges Sunderland to Attack With Renewed Urgency After 1st Win in Charge of Black Cats

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has asked his players to attack their opposition more than they're doing at present and stop depending on Lewis Grabban for goals.

The manager, who stepped down from his post at the helm of the Wales national side to take over at the Stadium of Light, got his first win against Burton Albion on Saturday.

James Vaughan and George Honeyman were on target as the Black Cats recorded a 2-0 win. But Coleman is urging his team to do more.

The new boss was also full of praise for Grabban, who has scored 10 goals in 15 Championship appearances for Sunderland so far this season. However, he doesn't want all of the pressure to be on the 29-year-old.

“Lewis is offering himself to the cause by scoring goals, he keeps on scoring which is a huge positive,” Coleman said, via the Sunderland Echo.

“But we’re conceding goals. So what do we do? Do we put 10 men behind the ball for 90 minutes and hope Lewis may grab a goal?

“I’m not sure that’s the way to go. I think that’s false sense of security. I think we’ve got to be more positive when we’re in possession. We’ve got to attack more and try and score more goals so that if we concede one at least we’ve scored three.





“What we can’t do is think Lewis has got one so let’s hold on to that because that’s not got us very far. We’ve got to be more positive in every area on the pitch and start thinking more positively too.

“And then it won’t be just Lewis scoring, it will be others too. And when that happens, that’s when we start winning.”