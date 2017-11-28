David Moyes Lends Managerial Advice to Everton Boss Unsworth: 'Go to the Championship'

West Ham manager David Moyes has given some advice to current caretaker Everton boss David Unsworth, telling him to drop into the Championship and learn the trade of management before stepping into the Premier League properly.

It was something that Moyes hinself did before making his move to Everton. The Scotsman took charge of Preston North End in what is now considered League One, before earning them promotion, and taking them all the way to the (now Championship) play-off final - only just missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

And now Moyes is preaching what he practiced, having witnessed Unsoworth's early struggles in charge of the Toffees:

“I would tell Unsy to go and manage somewhere and earn your corn,” said Moyes ahead of West Ham's match against Everton on Wednesday night (via Daily Star).

“If you want to move on in this career go and get a job in the Championship.

“I would say earn your stripes first and show you can organise so that you can control the team and show that your training works, all the things that are linked with management and leadership.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“Why don’t you go and do that and then get yourself prepared for the big job?

“Because of the way the game has gone now there are a lot of them who don’t want to put themselves out and take a job because if this doesn’t work then they are done.

“I still believe the best thing to do is to go out and trust yourself to win a few games wherever you go."

Moyes travels to his old stomping ground Goodison Park on Wednesday in search of his first win as West Ham boss.