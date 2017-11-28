Former Juventus Flop Discusses Possibility of Playing Under Antonio Conte Once Again

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye has admitted his desire to play football under Antonio Conte once again, having signed for Juventus back in 2012 whilst the Italian was in charge of the Bianconeri.

Since then, Conte went on to take charge of the Italian national side, followed by his current club Chelsea; and Boakye has slipped through the cracks a little - now turning out for his current Serbian side.

However, the Ghanaian international has been on blistering form since his move to Red Star - netting 34 goals in 42 games. With reports claiming that Conte has sent scouts to watch the attacker, Boakye has now given him a 'come and get me' plea:

"If Antonio Conte wants to sign me then I would be delighted to play for him once again." Boakye said, according to the Sun. "He wanted to sign me, and he brought me to Juventus. To my mind he is a great manager, and I will always be grateful to him."

Boakye says nothing but good things about his former boss - even mentioning that Conte reached out to him when Boakye was struggling on loan.

"I remember going out on loan to Elche in Spain, as there was no space for me in the Juventus first team," he continued. "He rang me to give me a morale boost and remind me of my qualities. For a lad of 19 that was a real pleasure. There are lots of rumours about my future at the moment. But nothing is definite until I sign a contract."

Reports suggest that the 24-year-old could be available for around £10m.