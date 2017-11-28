Former Premier League Striker Gives His Verdict on Leicester's Home Game With Tottenham

Michael Owen believes that Tottenham will win their away game against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The ex-Manchester United and Liverpool forward runs a blog on Betvictor.com where he usually previews any Premier League match and is confident that Spurs have more chances of victory than the Foxes.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are running wild in the Champions League, having qualified for the knockout stages as the table-toppers after defeating the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

However, they are failing to do equally well in the Premier League as they won only two of their last five games, which included a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United and a shameful 2-0 loss to North London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs currently stand fifth in the league table and are struggling to be competitive as they used to be in the past few seasons.

On the other hand, Leicester are in trouble too as they sit 12th in the Premier League and have only collected 14 points in their first 13 fixtures of the season.

For these reasons, Owen argued that Claude Puel's side won't be able to overcome Tottenham, although they shall probably manage to score a goal.

He wrote: “More PL Wembley woes for Spurs at the weekend and they have dropped as many points at home so far this season (9) as they did in the last 23 games played at White Hart Lane.

“I thought Leicester did well at West Ham on Friday and they can give anyone a game at the King Power, but Spurs are an outstanding side on the road and can get back to winning ways in a game where I expect to see goals.”