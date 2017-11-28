Key Spartak Injury Hands Liverpool Major Boost Ahead of Champions League Decider

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their Champions League qualification campaign in the form of an injured defender.

The Reds, who squandered a 3-0 lead against Sevilla last week, ultimately drawing 3-3, need a point to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition. And with their final match being played against Spartak Moscow at Anfield next week, they do fancy their chances.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Spartak, though, they will be without left-back Dmitri Kombarov, who will miss the trip to the Merseyside after suffering broken ribs during a 3-1 win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Russian Premier League on Monday.


Jurgen Klopp's side are currently atop Group E with nine points, but a loss could see them fail to qualify for the next round if they're beaten by a four-goal margin next Wednesday. Sevilla would also have to beat Maribor to facilitate the exit.

Spartak are in good form at the moment, having gone unbeaten for 11 straight matches. And their recent win must have boosted their confidence even more.


"It was a very emotional match," their manager, Massimo Carrera, said after the match. "Today we played our normal football and took our chances. I'm very pleased with my team's commitment."

