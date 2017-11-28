Liverpool Considering Move for Promising Sevilla Man as Defensive Troubles Continue

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach for Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet as they aim to beat several Premier League rivals to get his signature.

The Daily Mail claim that the Reds have enquired about the France Under-21 international, who played the full 90 minutes against Liverpool in the 3-3 Champions League draw last Tuesday.

The 22-year-old made his £4.4m move to Sevilla in the January window of this year from Nancy, and has become a key player for his side, having made 17 appearances already this season.

His contract, which runs until 2021, reportedly has a £28m buy-out clause, a figure that several top European clubs are interesting in paying.

Did anyone notice this lad during the two legs v Sevilla? #Lenglet 🇫🇷 https://t.co/U8F88wBHbN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 28, 2017

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly made enquiries for Lenglet, whilst both Manchester clubs are also interested. The Mail also say that Spanish giants Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the young defender.

The Reds' defence has been the subject of heavy criticism as of late and Lenglet’s addition would certainly be a step in the right direction to fix such a problem - the Frenchman strong, quick and good with his feet. He also can switch positions and play left-back when required.

However, his lack of experience compared to other defenders on the market could flag him as a potentially risky move, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needing immediate impact from any new signings.

The Reds are in dire need of a competent defender in the January window, but whether Lenglet is the right man remains to be seen.

Liverpool may look to reignite a move for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, or potentially look elsewhere in the Premier League to bring in someone with proven experience at the top levels of football.