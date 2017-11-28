Liverpool Could Trigger Lazio Star's €25m Buy-Out Clause if They Fail to Land Van Dijk Again

Liverpool could sign Stefan de Vrij this January, with the player's buy-out clause set to become just €25m once he agrees a new deal with the club.

The Reds remain keen to sign priority target Virgil van Dijk, as they tried so hard to do so over the summer, but have earmarked his compatriot De Vrij as a potential cheaper alternative.

The 25-year-old was on the scoresheet for Lazio at the weekend against Fiorentina in Serie A, and the Italian media have been speculating over his future - Il Messaggero in particular.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

The daily publication have outlined (via Sport Witness) how solid De Vrij has been so far this season, and reminded people that the defender's contract is up at the end of the season.

De Vrij will supposedly put pen to paper on a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico, but his buy-out will be set at just €25m, which will put few clubs off in the current transfer market.

The former Feyenoord star is one of the best defenders in Serie A, and is also being monitored by the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid, and Il Messaggero don't hold out much hope of him still being a Lazio player next season.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to try to sign Southampton's Van Dijk again in January, but is thought to be keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding De Vrij, who would come at a relative snip.

