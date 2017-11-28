Liverpool Could Trigger Lazio Star's €25m Buy-Out Clause if They Fail to Land Van Dijk Again

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Liverpool could sign Stefan de Vrij this January, with the player's buy-out clause set to become just €25m once he agrees a new deal with the club.

The Reds remain keen to sign priority target Virgil van Dijk, as they tried so hard to do so over the summer, but have earmarked his compatriot De Vrij as a potential cheaper alternative.

The 25-year-old was on the scoresheet for Lazio at the weekend against Fiorentina in Serie A, and the Italian media have been speculating over his future - Il Messaggero in particular.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

The daily publication have outlined (via Sport Witness) how solid De Vrij has been so far this season, and reminded people that the defender's contract is up at the end of the season.

De Vrij will supposedly put pen to paper on a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico, but his buy-out will be set at just €25m, which will put few clubs off in the current transfer market.

The former Feyenoord star is one of the best defenders in Serie A, and is also being monitored by the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid, and Il Messaggero don't hold out much hope of him still being a Lazio player next season.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to try to sign Southampton's Van Dijk again in January, but is thought to be keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding De Vrij, who would come at a relative snip.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters