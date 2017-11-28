Liverpool Star Confirms There Is 'No Problem' With Klopp Despite Public Spat After Chelsea Draw

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has insisted he has not fallen out with manager Jurgen Klopp, despite their heated discussion on the pitch at Anfield following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Mane, speaking to Sky Sports, admitted that there were no issues between himself and his manager - as Klopp confirmed himself after the game - and that the talk was solely about the position each player occupied in the final stages of the game. Salah had given Liverpool the lead on the day before Willian equalised late on.

Much to the relief of Liverpool fans, Mane confirmed there were no issues between himself and the boss despite the conversation they had in the public eye. Mane said of Klopp: "He asked me to play on the right side and one time I tried to ask for the ball in the number nine position. Mo [Salah] was on my side and the coach was shouting 'Sadio come onto the right side'.

"After the game I told the coach it was easier if you told Mo to come in because he was close to you. But it was friendly, it was not because I was unhappy or something else. There was no problem, I was just communicating and explaining that to him after the game."

Klopp himself, quoted by the Liverpool Echo, had given the same explanation after the game, saying: "I was shouting at him because he was in the centre. But no player's happy about that when you come on to the pitch with three minutes left and you feel like you've got 150 minutes in your legs already.

"I wanted to sort it immediately. It's not a big thing, we could have done it in the dressing room, it would have been the same thing. Everything is sorted immediately."

Salah's opener in the game consolidated his spot as the top scorer in the Premier League - he's hit 10 league goals this season already - and Mane went on to label him as 'unbelievable' following his blistering start.

Mane said: "He's doing very well for us and we are happy to have him in the squad. He is a very important player for us and I'm going to keep trying to help him score more goals for the team. He is a very, very good player for us and [if you give him] space he is unbelievable.

"No-one can catch him and also he is clever."