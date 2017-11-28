Liverpool Team Player Sadio Mane Insists He's Prioritising Wins Over Personal Goal Tally

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has claimed his main focus is on helping the team to victory, and that goals in his own game will come.

The Senegal star is currently experiencing a dry spell for the first time in his Anfield career, and has only managed to score once in his past eight matches - a header against Sevilla in the Champions League last week.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Mane was red hot last season and never went more than two Premier League matches without scoring in what was a highly impressive showing. This time around, he has struggled for the same kind of consistency, and has failed to find the back of the net in his last five now.

The player himself isn't too concerned over his own personal form though, and outlined the importance of winning games instead.

Via liverpoolfc.com, he said: "As a footballer player, you always want and love to score goals.

"I think the goals will come, this is part of football. It's more important that I give assists and the team wins, I'm not worried about it.

"I have great players alongside me so I think they will [soon] set up an easy goal for me! Scoring without a win doesn't make sense but if you score and win it's always great."

Mane may be faltering at the moment, but Liverpool fans are far more concerned with the team's defensive issues than anything else.

