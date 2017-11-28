Man Utd 'Target 4 Left Footed Players' Next Summer as Real Madrid Star's Agent Speaks Out on Future

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Manchester United have been dealt a(nother) blow in their never-ending pursuit to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, after the player's agent confirmed he wanted to see out the remainder of his career in the Spanish capital. 

Jonathan Barnett, who represents the 28-year-old, has spoken to Fichajes in recent days in another attempt to cool growing talk that Bale could move back to the Premier League. United are long-time admirers, and were rejected by the Welshman in 2013 as he opted to join Real in the first place.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Speculation over Bale's departure from the European champions has however ramped up again over the last few weeks, because of the player's ongoing injury troubles. Bale has missed most of the season so far and it has been reported that a number of officials at the club are losing patience with the player.


However, despite talk that Real could lower their asking price next summer in order to shift a high-earner off their books, Barnett has confirmed that Bale has no desire to leave the club.


Barnett said: "He wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid. He loves Madrid, the city, life and he loves the club. Of course it hurts him when the people don't support him and they do with other players who aren't so good.

"It's crazy, this happens only in Spain and I don't understand it, fans should understand this and know how good he is.

"I think that those who write these stories should go back to school and learn what journalism should be like, it's not inventing stories, I do not want to get angry because I read invented stories.

"Some journalists in Spain write garbage, they aren't based on football reasons and this is a mistake, they don't take the time to analyse what he has done. The fans should adore him."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bale is reported by the Mirror to be one of FOUR left-footed players that United want to sign next summer, despite Barnett's comments. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil continue to be linked with a move to Old Trafford - the latter of which could move for free at the end of his contract - while United also want a natural left back.

Tottenham's Danny Rose has been mooted for that role, given Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the contribution of Luke Shaw and is effectively refusing to play him in the first team. Ashley Young has been filling the role for the majority of the season, while Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have flattered to deceive.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters