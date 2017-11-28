Manchester City Vs Southampton Match Preview: Team News, Classic Encounters, Key Battles & More

Premier League leaders Manchester City are looking to make it six points in four days with victory over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The table-toppers ran out 2-1 winners against Huddersfield on Sunday after going behind in the game, and will be hoping for a smoother ride against the Saints.

The south coast club put in their best performance of the season though against struggling Everton in their last game, and will be feeling optimistic about making life difficult for City on the night.

Mauricio Pellegrino faces his toughest fixture of the season going to the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola's stars having taken 37 points out of a possible 39. The Citizens have hit a staggering 42 goals in just 13 games so far, and Southampton will need to make sure their backline are at peak concentration.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The biggest problem, in theory, the Saints will have for the game will be the scoring of goals - before plundering four against Everton, they had only managed nine in 12 games. City have conceded just eight goals in the league so far and have coupled resolute defensiveness with deadly offence.

Classic Encounter







Man City 3-2 Southampton (August 2012)

City's opening game of the 2012/13 season was their first ever as defending Premier League champions, and it was far from straightforward against Southampton.

Roberto Mancini's men found themselves 2-1 down in the game with goals coming from Carlos Tevez, Rickie Lambert and Steven Davis, before calling on Edin Dzeko once again to level the scores.

The Bosnian's most famous goal for City came in the 3-2 thriller against QPR, and he was the equaliser once again as he fired home from close range.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

City then snatched all three points courtesy of Samir Nasri, who converted a Gael Clichy cross, which was enough to confirm and opening day win. The scoreline was the same, but ever so slightly less dramatic than the famous QPR game.



Key Battles







Charlie Austin Vs Vincent Kompany

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Austin bagged a brace against Everton on Sunday and will be hoping to add to his Premier League tally of three against the Citizens.

In his way could stand Kompany, who is back in the picture again after more injury troubles. The Belgian will be in for a physical battle with Austin, who is the Saints' most likely source of goals.

Sofiane Boufal Vs Kyle Walker

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Boufal has proven he can be a real threat on occasion this season, but is in for a tough evening against Kyle Walker, whose attacking tendency will force Boufal to track back. The Moroccan will be hoping for an opportunity to take the game to to Walker, but may have to be patient.

Kevin De Bruyne Vs Oriol Romeu

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Southampton's Romeu has the most discipline of the team's midfielders, and could be the man to try and neutralise De Bruyne, who has been so dangerous for City this season. The Belgian has been fantastic and the Saints need to be careful when he's in possession.

Team News







Man City

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Guardiola only has Benjamin Mendy and John Stones unavailable for the game - the defensive duo have ACL and hamstring injuries respectively.

Southampton

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pellegrino has no new injury concerns, with Matt Targett and Jeremy Pied still sidelined with knocks.



Predicted Line Ups







Man City (4-3-3): Ederson/Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph/Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva/Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Forster/Soares, van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand/Davis, Romeu/Redmond, Tadic, Boufal/Austin.

Prediction

It's going to take a great team to inflict defeat upon Manchester City, and Southampton aren't it. Pellegrino still hasn't settled on his best team 13 games in, and is yet to convince the supporters down at St. Mary's.

They may have turned over Everton last week, but the Toffees are in disarray at the moment, and City very much aren't.

PREDICTED SCORE: 4-0 Man City.