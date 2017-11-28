Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Slams Inflated Market & Outgoing Mike Ashley's Lack of Investment

November 28, 2017

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has confessed his frustration towards current club owner Mike Ashley over the lack of investment in new players. 

The Magpies made six new signings in the summer, spending a total of £36m on players who - as of yet - have not given the club the desired return. 

Newcastle have lost their fourth game in a row to Watford last weekend, shipping three goals and boosting the Spaniard's frustration towards the club. 

Back in the summer, Benitez targeted Chelsea talent Tammy Abraham among several other star, but was thwarted by Ashley's reportedly reluctance to spend.

"Our reality is if you want to buy a striker that scores 20 goals every year you have to pay now £40m," said the manager as reported on Sky Sports. "An average striker is £15m, £20m, £25m, if he kicks the ball forward it's £15m - if he scores it's £25m. 


"We didn't do that, we didn't do that and that's it. We need to know who we are and where we are.

Despite a good start to the season, things are turning out harder than expected for the Spanish manager, who remarked the need to fight for a place in the middle of the table rather than the mere survival.

He said: "You can lose against the top teams but we have to compete against Huddersfield, against Brighton or against Burnley but we couldn't sign players that they signed. We couldn't pay the wages that they paid, so that is what we have."

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Newcastle's ownership is still an open case, as wantaway Ashley is thought to be waiting for the perfect deal to leave the club. 

Although Amanda Staveley is reportedly holding talks for a £300m-worth takeover, recent reports would have negotiations put on standby since the terms of the move still have to be discussed. 

This could be bad news for Benitez, who has been promised £500m to invest in new players during the next two transfer spells if Staveley succeeds to buy the club. 

