Report Claims Chelsea Defender David Luiz Is Set for Shock January Move to Real Madrid

Chelsea defender David Luiz could be set for a shock January move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to reports in France.

According to RMC Sport, the 30 year-old has become the subject of transfer speculation with reports stating conversations between the Blues and Los Blancos have been initiated, over a potential switch to Spain in the new year.





RMC claim that talks between the Madrid club and Luiz's representatives have begun at an early stage, with a move mooted following the relationship between the defender and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte breaking down, after the player was dropped versus Manchester United earlier this month.

After being left out against the Red Devils, Conte told reporters that he wasn't sure if Luiz had a future at the club. Since the win versus United, Andreas Christensen has deputised in defence alongside Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta, with a route back into Chelsea's starting lineup looking a murky prospect for the Brazilian defender.

Conte is no stranger to his ruthless approach with players, following the Italian's much-publicised spat with former striker Diego Costa which saw the Spanish international's return to Atletico Madrid in the past few months.

Luiz's return to West London from Paris-Saint Germain in his second spell, saw him become a regular fixture for Conte in a back three system, as Chelsea lifted the Premier League crown once more last term. With the player now seemingly having been frozen out however, a move away does not seem so far-fetched.

It is believed RMC are well connected to the former PSG defender from his time in the capital but it remains to be seen for the moment, if this report is anything more than speculation.