Sergio Ramos Warns Zinedine Zidane to Up His Game as Los Blancos Target Antonio Conte

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Real Madrid need to step up their game and return to playing like they did last year, otherwise Zinedine Zidane will have to worry about keeping his job.

This is not just common opinion, but also - Diario Gol claim - Sergio Ramos' advice to Zidane himself. Los Blancos have indeed had a different, less explosive beginning of the season compared to last year, when they almost completed the treble by winning La Liga and the Champions League. 

The Spanish giants have struggled both in Europe and domestically as they qualified for the Champions League' round of last 16 behind Tottenham and sit eight points behind leaders Barcelona in the league. 

#Predator is back! 👀⚽️👟

A post shared by zidane (@zidane) on

Despite winning their last Primera Division match against Malaga 3-2, media in Spain report that president Florentino Perez is losing his patience with the French manager and could be already looking for a replacement. 

Having eyed Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Germany's Joachim Low as possible candidates, Perez is reportedly waiting for Real Madrid's match against Barcelona to consider his options. 

Almost there. #HalaMadrid

A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on

And Real defender and captain Ramos seems to know this very well, as he is thought to have given Zidane a warning to up the ante. 

The pair are said to have met to discuss the Frenchman's chances at Real Madrid, and Ramos reportedly told him that he needs to raise the level. 

Real Madrid still have a few matches to prepare before the Clasico, during which Zidane will need to put in good performances and earn more points if he hopes to avoid the axe in January.

