Stoke Confirm Veteran Striker Peter Crouch Has Signed 1-Year Contract Extension

Stoke City have officially announced that striker Peter Crouch has signed a one-year extension with the club.

The veteran has put pen to paper on a new deal that will take him through to at least the summer of 2019, when he will be 38 years of age.

#SCFC are delighted to announce that @petercrouch has signed a one-year contract extension, committing the talismanic striker to the club until at least the summer of 2019. pic.twitter.com/UmbwpLEaYs — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 28, 2017

It comes as a reward for his handy form of late - the lanky hitman has contributed goals against West Brom, Southampton and Leicester this season, and has been praised by manager Mark Hughes for his commitment to the cause.

Crouch is yet to start for the Potters this season, but has talked up his own hunger to remain playing at the top level and starting games.

The Premier League journeyman, who has represented the likes of Tottenham, Portsmouth, Liverpool, Southampton and Aston Villa, is a firm fan favourite and the news is sure to go down well with both Potters supporters and Premier League fans alike.

Crouch will be gearing up to face the Reds on Wednesday in the Premier League, and will be hoping to make the most of any opportunity afforded to him by Hughes against his old club.