Tim Sherwood Gives Encouraging Message to Crystal Palace and West Ham Fans

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood thinks Crystal Palace will escape relegation this season, despite having the worst start to a season in Premier League history.

The Eagles are still bottom of the table after 13 games played, but ever since Roy Hodgson replaced Frank de Boer as manager in September, the team has vastly improved.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

After their dramatic win over Stoke on Saturday, Sherwood is now confident that Palace fans should be expecting survival.

“There are six or seven teams in that fight and the teams that get out of it are the teams with goalscorers – and that is why I think Crystal Palace will get out of it," the former Aston Villa and Tottenham boss said talking to talkSPORT.

“If you have got Zaha, Townsend, Loftus-Cheek and Benteke, you aren’t going down with that squad surely."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He also says that fellow strugglers West Ham will also avoid the drop.

The Hammers currently sit 18th in the table and after axing Slaven Bilic earlier in November, Sherwood insists new manager David Moyes can keep them in the top flight.

"West Ham ain't going down with that squad of players, there is not a chance." 

Sherwood, who was sacked from both his managerial posts in the past, currently sits as director of football for Swindon Town in League One.

