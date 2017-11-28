VIDEO: Manchester City Ace Bernardo Silva Hurled Into Pool by Team-Mates During Recovery Session

Premier League high-flyers Manchester City appear to be enjoying life off the pitch just as much as when romping to victory in the top-tier, as Yaya Toure and Ederson have demonstrated by cheekily throwing their team-mate Bernardo Silva into the swimming pool during a recovery session.

England forward Raheem Sterling uploaded the video to his Instagram story, via Fotomac, which shows Silva being carried by his team-mates and unceremoniously dunked into the pool, much to the amusement of the on-looking players.

😂😂😂Manchester City'li Yaya Toure ve Ederson havuz kenarında kendi halinde dinlenen Bernardo Silva'yı rahat bırakmadı! Onlar fırlattı, Raheem Sterling kaydetti… pic.twitter.com/jhVPehzpLc — Fotomaç (@fotomac) November 28, 2017

The Portuguese international appeared to take the prank in good humour, raising his shirt over his head as if in celebration. The 23-year-old joined the Citizens from Ligue Un Champions Monaco last summer, and has so far played the role of impact substitution for Pep Guardiola's side - given the wealth of attacking options he has at his disposal.

City have certainly earned the right for a bit of off-the-field fun, as their performance in the Premier League has been outstanding so far this season.

As their rivals have wobbled and struggled for consistency, Guardiola's men are eight points clear at the top of the division - having won 12 out of their opening 13 matches.