VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Shows His Class Off the Pitch Before Chelsea Game as He Greets Former Teammates

Liverpool and Chelsea shared the points on Saturday evening after Willian's late equaliser cancelled out Mohamed Salah's 10th goal of this season's campaign.

Having featured just 22 times for Chelsea during his time at the club, the Egyptian striker showed his humility and respect to the Blues by not celebrating after putting Liverpool ahead.

Despite not getting the opportunities he possibly deserved during his playing days at Stamford Bridge, he still showed a touch of class towards his former club.

However, it is off the field where Chelsea fans have been raving about Salah and the respect he has shown.

As you can from the footage below (2:50 mark), the 25-year-old went out of his way to greet his former teammates before the game started, as well as saying hello to some familiar faces from the backroom staff.

Despite both teams pushing for all three points, Mohamed Salah's opener wasn't enough to propel Liverpool into a potential top four place, while Chelsea remain in third, one point above Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah also netted his 15th goal in 18 games so far this season, and it equalled Daniel Sturridge's 2013 club record reaching 10 goals in the fewest Premier League games - 13.