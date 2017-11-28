West Brom Interim Boss Gary Megson Claims Sam Field Is Best Passer at Club Ahead of Newcastle Clash

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

West Bromwich Albion's interim manager Gary Megson has claimed that 19-year-old Sam Field has the best passing range at the club, ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United. 

The 19-year-old started for the Baggies in their impressive 1-1 draw with Spurs at the weekend, with Field pulling the strings competently for his side in the centre of midfield.

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle game, via Express & Star, Megson explained his decision to start the England Under-20 international over Paris Saint-Germain loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak. Megson stated:

"It wasn't so much a negative on Grzegorz's part as a positive on Sam's part. Sam has been training really well.

"Sam has a range of passing that is probably better than anybody else's at the club at the minute and that is saying a bit after Gareth Barry’s two volleyed passes on Saturday. 

"He's big, he can run, he's got a great left foot, he's one the best two-footed players I've seen, he's got a huge amount going for him. It wasn't a negative to Grzegorz, it was wanting to get Sam in.”

Megson is expected to hand over the reigns at the club after the Newcastle match, with former Toon boss Alan Pardew hotly tipped to become the new full-time manager. 

Despite greatly improving the club's stature during his time in the west Midlands, Tony Pulis was sacked following 11 matches without a win in the Premier League.

The bottom of the table is so tightly packed that a win for West Brom over Newcastle could see them leapfrog the Magpies up to 12th in the table, moving them away from their current perilous spot of 17th - one place away from the dreaded relegation zone.

