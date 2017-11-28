West Ham Look to Bolster Attack as They Consider Movements for Reds Duo in January

West Ham are eyeing up potential moves for Liverpool attacking pairing of Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings in January.

According to the Daily Mail, they are considering the England duo as David Moyes looks to widen his attacking options after only scoring on 12 occasions this season.

Would not begrudge Sturridge at all if he did want to leave. He deserves better than being sat on the bench. Hope LFC let him restart his career. Should be no hard feelings from fans. Truth is, Klopp has never, ever fancied him. Happens. Let both move on. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 19, 2017

Sturridge, 28, has found it difficult since Jurgen Klopp has arrived at Anfield, with teammate Roberto Firmino being the preferred option in the centre forward role. Despite that, he made his ninth appearance for the club on Saturday in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The Hammers have been linked previously with Daniel Sturridge with rumours circulating back in January that West Ham, managed by Slaven Bilic at the time, were pondering an £18m move for the England striker.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Danny Ings has struggled significantly more in his time with Liverpool, not making a Premier League appearance for the Reds since the year he arrived in Merseyside from Burnley.

Injury after injury has meant Ings has found it difficult to cement, and even challenge those ahead of him.

West Ham signed Javier Hernandez in the summer, and the Mexican had a proven track record with Manchester United in the Premier League, however that hasn't come to fruition.

With being in the relegation zone, David Moyes is looking to strengthen in every area he possibly can to try and steer the London-based club away from the relegation zone.

They next face a struggling Everton side at Goodison Park on Wednesday night with both sides lingering in the bottom five positions in the table.