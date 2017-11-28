West Ham Striker Chicharito Hopes to Return to Full Training This Week

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has claimed that he hopes to be back to full training this week, having been stuck on the sidelines following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Mexico.

It was in his side's 3-3 draw with Belgium that Chicharito suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of November, and the 29-year-old has since had to watch his teammates struggle without him.

And while he doesn't seem to be rushing his return to full fitness, Hernandez is confident that he'll be back soon - admitting that he hopes to be back in training with the team this week:

"Hopefully close. Hopefully this week I can get involved with the team, we're going to see," he told the club's website.

"With this type of injury you need to be very careful because it is a hamstring and sometimes the best thing is to [not rush] back, but thankfully I'm feeling very good, very fine, and we'll see if I can get involved with the team."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The start of the season has been a tough one for the Hammers; in fact, West Ham sit in 18th in the Premier League, one point away from escaping the relegation zone.





And while the winter period is always a hectic one in England, Hernandez remains hopeful that it can be a successful one for his side.

"the busiest part of this league, but hopefully for the Irons and for the Hammers fans it's going to be a great moment,"

David Moyes' side travel to Merseyside for Wednesday evenings clash against fellow strugglers Everton.