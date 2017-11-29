Alan Pardew Reveals Why He Has Appointed John Carver as His West Brom Assistant

New West Brom boss Alan Pardew has revealed his reasons behind appointing John Carver as the club's assistant manager.

The duo worked together while at Newcastle, and are now set to continue their partnership at the Hawthorns.

Pardew has insisted that Carver, who had a spell at Cypriot club Omonia after leaving Newcastle two years ago, will be a valuable member of the coaching staff.

John Carver back in football as part of Alan Pardew’s backroom staff at West Brom. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) November 29, 2017

“In his managerial experience at Newcastle, John Carver understood what it’s like as a manager,” said Pardew, quoted by the Shields Gazette. “We both coach. We can bring good experience and good game plans to this group.

“John has a manner around the training ground that I and the players respect. John’s been a brilliant assistant manager. He has a good understanding of the pressures I will come under.”

Pardew was dismissed as Crystal Palace manager in December last year, but he has stressed that he has no doubts over his ability to succeed with West Brom.

“Experience is important,” he added. “I average 1.3 points per game. We have a history of delivering. I took Palace from relegation to 10th. These things have to be taken into account.

“It’s so difficult in the Premier League to win the league or win trophies because of the finances of the top clubs. You have to have those ambitions as difficult as it is though. One day I’d like to win a trophy.

“The immediate target is to halt this run, get some points on the board and to try to put ourselves in a position where we can attack the top 10 if possible.”