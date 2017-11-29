Antonio Conte Vows to Be Less Demanding of Chelsea's Hierarchy in the January Transfer Window

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has declared he will wait to be asked of his opinion regarding imports and exports in January, as opposed to demanding certain acquisitions in the upcoming transfer window.

The Italian had been infamously displeased with Chelsea's lack of recruitment over the summer, especially in conjunction with the spending of title rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

According to Football 365, the Italian tactician has decreed he will be less insistent about spending in January, proclaiming: "If one day the club try to ask me something about this topic I can give my opinion but at the same time I am very happy to work for this club with these players.

TOFIK BABAYEV/GettyImages

“I know and the club knows very well we are trying to build something important for the present, for the future.

“We started to build something last season. Last season we were so good to win at the same time but don’t forget we are building and the club knows very well what is our situation.”

After a rocky start to the season, Chelsea will be looking for consistency in the next chapter of the league, akin to last season where their remarkable 13 match winning streak sowed the seeds for their eventual title triumph.

Conte claimed: “Our target must be to see the team that is before us. In this case Manchester United. Our first target is to catch them up.

“This must be our mentality and in every game we have to try to win and do our best. This must be the right mentality, winning mentality.”

The Italian was also keen to highlight the importance of pressure in spurring on his side at this stage, affirming: “If there is not pressure, I put pressure on myself, the players, the club because it is right to have pressure."

The Blues host Swansea on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, and will be hoping (presumably in vain) that City somehow falter in their clash with Southampton at the Etihad.

