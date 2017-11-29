Arsenal Among Premier League Quartet Chasing Young Dutch Starlet

Alessio Da Cruz has been in impressive form since joining Serie B outfit Novara this season. The 20-year-old has netted five times in 12 games this season and it seems that his form has attracted the sights of several Premier League juggernauts.

Arsenal are one of those Premier League giants who have discussed acquiring the services of the young man, although Southampton, Swansea and Brighton are also keen on the former FC Twente man.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Despite being so young, Da Cruz has experience, having played 29 times in the Eerst Divisie, which is the Dutch second tier, making 21 starts and netting five goals in the process.

Da Cruz has been on the map for a while after being scouted by Ajax when he was only 10 years old. He decided against that choice and made the move to Twente where he worked his way through the ranks and graduated into the first team. He is a modern day forward that can operate through the middle but is adept at moving to either flank.

Arsenal in four-way battle to seal transfer of versatile attacker #epl @caughtoffside: Arsenal are reportedly among four Premier League clubs chasing Alessio Da Cruz The Gunners are up against the likes of Southampton for the young Dutchman Da Cruz has… https://t.co/cH2NaQVUuH pic.twitter.com/EQGyYJXTZN — EPL Feeds (@eplfeeds) November 29, 2017

Da Cruz is by no means the finished article and would take a lot of patience for any team willing to sign him. However, his raw talent alone will continue to attract clubs towards him and if he continues on the trajectory that he is on and maintains the same level of performance, there is no doubt that he will find himself in the spotlight very soon.