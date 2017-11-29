Huddersfield Town travel to London to face Arsenal on Wednesday in a Premier League match.

Arsenal enter Wednesday in fourth place on the Premier League table with 25 points from 13 games. Fresh off a 2-0 victory over rival Tottenham two weeks ago, Arsenal defeated Burnley 1-0 on Sunday and will look to continue their momentum this week.

Huddersfield Town currently sit in 11th place on the table with 15 points. However, The Terriers have lost two straight games to Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth and have scored just nine goals on the season while conceding 19.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold