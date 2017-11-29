Arsene Wenger Claims 'Perfectionist' Petr Cech Can Play Until He's 40 After Losing Weight

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that first choice goalkeeper Petr Cech is fitter than ever, before admitting that the former Chelsea stopper can go on to play into his 40s.

Cech has enjoyed a strong start to the season with the Gunners, seeming to be much improved compared to last term, and his boss has credited the 35-year-old's attitude for the difference

“He gets older, we all do that,” Wenger told Arsenal's official website. “But I think he is fitter than ever. He puts a lot of attention into the preparation. He is slimmer than before. I think he benefits from that.

“He has lost some weight. Not too much, two, three kilos only. But it’s a lot if you want to make a horse lose a race, you put a jockey with one or two kilos more on the back, and the horse is quite big.

“He looks after his whole lifestyle because he feels better and because he wants to be at the best. Petr Cech is a perfectionist. And you don’t make a career he has made if you have not that obsession, always to be at your best.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Frenchman went on to compare Cech to former Manchester United keeper Edwin Van der Sar - who played until he was 40.

“I remember Edwin Van der Sar at Manchester United, I compare them. They are intelligent, they have great similar size, similar quality.

"Van der Sar stopped at the end because he decided to stop. Because Manchester United wanted him to stay one more year longer. I don’t rule out [Cech playing until he is 40], but that will only be down to the performances.”