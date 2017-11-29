Barça Set to Renew Interest in Coutinho as Report Claims Liverpool Will Accept Fee in Instalments

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Barcelona are set to continue their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, Sport have reported.

The Catalan publication also claim that the Reds would accept a proposal to pay the fee in instalments.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly been urged by the club's South American contingent - namely Luis Suarez and Paulinho - to secure the arrival of Coutinho.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The Catalan club pursued the 25-year-old last summer, seeing three offers turned down by Liverpool.

Barcelona are believed to be searching for another creative player after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Last weekend's 1-1 draw against title challengers Valencia at the Mestalla reportedly reinforced the notion that the club are in need of an attacking spark to compliment Lionel Messi.

Liverpool are expected to demand a fee of around €150m for Coutinho, which they would likely accept in instalments.

The Premier League club's potential willingness to accept deferred payments could open the door for PSG, also said to be interested in the Brazilian midfielder. But Coutinho reportedly has his heart set on a move to Catalonia, and has told his agent to reject any approaches from PSG or other clubs.

Barcelona are expected to begin negotiations with Liverpool in early January, and could find themselves in a much stronger position than that of last summer.

Coutinho, since his return from injury, has scored five goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club this season.

