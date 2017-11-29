Bayern CEO Clarifies That Legendary Boss Jupp Heynckes Will Leave at the End of the Season

Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club's current manager, Jupp Heynckes, will not be in charge after the summer, having taken the reigns from Carlo Ancelotti earlier in the season.

Heynckes' reinstatement at the Bayern helm has been a hugely successful one; the German champions have won all ten of their matches since he came back to the club after a poor start to the season led to Ancelotti's dismissal.

But now, despite the incredible job done by Heynckes already this term, Rummenigge has confirmed that the legendary manager will not be around this time next year:

"Yes, that will be the case." Rummenigge answered when quizzed if Heynckes will definitely give up his post as Bayern manager at the end of the season, according to Kicker.

"We will calmly deal with the issue, I imagine Jupp will play a role in the topic."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Bayern CEO went on to discuss the club's chances of capturing Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner, who is said to be a January target for the Bavarians:

"We had a conversation with Hoffenheim, it was clear that Hoffenheim would not shoot deep, but higher than what we imagine when it comes to the transfer fee, and I do not know if we can find a common denominator." Said Rummenigge.

"We have to discuss this with the coach, if he sees the necessity, if he sees the need and we get a reasonable transfer fee, then I would not rule it out. "

Wagner's wife - who is pregnant with their third child - is said to already live in Munich, and there is believed to be huge interest from Wagner to get a deal over the line.