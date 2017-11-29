Bayern Welcome Franck Ribery & Thomas Muller Back to Training

Bayern stars Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller have returned to training and could possibly feature in the side's next match, per the club's official website, with Jupp Heynckes set to lead his men out against Hannover on Saturday.

Ribery has missed two months of action after damaging his knee, while Muller spent a month sidelined with a torn muscle.

The development couldn't have come sooner for the Bavarian giants, who are fresh off a 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on the weekend. Their lead at the top of the Bundesliga is now three points, and second placed RB Leipzig could gain some more ground if form doesn't improve immediately.

The two players could be made available for the match against Hannover at the Allianz Arena, while Rafinha has also trained with the rest of the squad after recovering from his ankle injury.

David Alaba is still a ways off, but has had a running session, following his back issue. And the club have confirmed that Robert Lewandowski completed a training session on his own at their performance centre.