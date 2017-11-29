Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Believes His Team Are Not Far Off the Premier League's Elite Sides

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has praised the performances of his team this season and has revealed he thinks they are not far off from competing with the Premier League's top teams. 

The Clarets are currently seventh in the Premier League table, just a point behind Liverpool and two points away from Tottenham. They play Bournemouth away on Wednesday evening and a win would see them overtake Spurs, who have played a game more. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Dyche thinks that Burnley are getting closer to the top teams in the Premier League after the results against them this season. The Clarets have played against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham so far this campaign, and have earned five points out of a possible 15.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the 46-year-old said, "I don't we think we get too carried away with ourselves but we continue to progress. On any given day when two teams come together in the PL it can be closer than you think, we saw Huddersfield have a real good go at Man City.

"I think there's more to it than just that. Over a period of games we've played the top sides and got closer to them, some we've got great results against and some we've just got close to."


The Burnley boss also praised the level of performances against all the teams this season. He added, "It's not a measurement on any one game it's over how many of these top teams you play and so far this season we've delivered really good performances this season against the top sides, and against everyone really. 

"There's not been a performance this season that I've been disgruntled with."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters