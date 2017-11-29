Chris Hughton Admits to a 'Fair Result' as Palace and Brighton Share the Spoils in Feisty Derby

Brighton boss Chris Hughton bemoaned his side's lack of cutting edge and guile in the final third as he saw his Seagulls play out a tense affair against Roy Hodgson's Palace, and felt a draw was a fair reflection of a game devoid of quality.

The Seagulls slipped down to 10th place following their goalless affair with the Premier League's basement club, but will be encouraged by the fact that they remain unbeaten at the Amex since their opening day defeat to current table toppers and record breakers Manchester City.

Speaking to the club's official website, Hughton said: “Did we play well enough to win the game? Probably not. But they certainly didn’t play well enough to win it either. On reflection, it’s a decent result.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“Certainly at this level in these type of games, if you don’t play at the levels, you’ve got to also make sure you don’t lose the game.

“What Palace do have is a lot of ability in the final third of the pitch. Benteke is always a handful and they have pace in Zaha and Townsend.

“We kept a clean sheet but we just didn’t show enough to get that goal that would turn it in our favour.”

“It was a nervous-type game - I don’t think either side played to the levels that they’re capable of.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“It didn’t really go with the type of flow that these games often do. It was better in the second half, as the game opened up, and if there was going to be a goal, it was going to be in that period.

“The longer the game went, it seemed like the type of game that was going to be a stalemate. It was either going to be a mistake or a set-play that was going to put it in somebody’s favour.”

Hughton will be irritated by the timely intervention of Andros Townsend on the Palace goalline, preventing former Eagle Glenn Murray to opening the scoring with a header, but as mentioned by the former Norwich boss, his side simply didn't produce enough quality to win the contest.

Next up, Brighton welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Amex this Saturday, where their excellent unbeaten record at home will be put to the test by the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.