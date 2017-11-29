David Moyes Plans to Stay at West Ham as Long as He Did at Everton

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Given the choice, the new West Ham manager David Moyes would love to stay on as the Hammers' boss for another 11-year reign. However, Moyes has spoken about how the change in football hasn't allowed the platform for managers to stay on than more than a couple of years.

Moyes enjoyed an 11-year tenure at Everton before being given the chance to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but he failed to fulfil his six-year contract, getting sacked inside his first season. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Since then, Moyes has bounced from one fruitless managerial role to another, with both Real Sociedad and Sunderland projects failing to takeoff. His latest job with West Ham will be a tough one, but if he is to steer them away from the realms of relegation then his reputation could be restored.

In the buildup to his return to Goodison Park on Wednesday evening, Moyes was asked if he would like to emulate his reign at Everton with West Ham, in which he told reporters: "I hope that is that case [that he can emulate his Everton achievements] and I would love to say that was what it is.

"But when I came in I talked a bit about [how] I don't think managers tend to get the time or that period." (via AoL Sport)

West Ham travel to Everton in a matchup that will be laced as a potential six-pointer, as both teams sit 18th and 17th in the table.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Moyes won his first point as West Ham boss last Friday, as he saw his side fight back against Leicester to earn a 1-1 draw. These are encouraging signs for 54-year-old Scot, who would love to stay at West Ham for 11 years.

He told reporters: "I'd love... if I can get good stability and strength then I hope that it could easily be 11 years.

"West Ham have unbelievable potential, unbelievable potential to be up there. They've got the infrastructure now."

