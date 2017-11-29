Espanyol defender Aaron Martin has discussed the interest shown in him by both Manchester United and Manchester City, insisting that he is happy where he is, and has no desire to leave the RCDE Stadium in the near future.

The 20-year-old left back has notched up over 40 games since the beginning of last season, and is starting to catch the eye of Europe's elite; including the financial might of the two Manchester rivals.

However, despite the reported interest in his services, Aaron maintains that he is happy where he is.

"It is a compliment to know that they are following you, but I only think of Espanyol and I am very happy here, I do not feel pressured but motivated, but focused on training well and helping my teammates," he said, according to Sport.

"I have been here for a year and I feel very comfortable here, my colleagues help me a lot and also the technicians, this makes me feel better every time."

Despite still being such a young age, and supposedly being lined up by some of Europe's biggest heavyweights, Martin claims that he has stayed level-headed, and isn't getting carried away with anything.

"I'm just as always, I have not risen anything in the head, I'm still with my feet in the dream, working as best I can so that the coach line up," he added. "I think I have improved defensively, but I still have a lot to learn."

Both Manchester clubs have been linked with a new left back in recent weeks. Pep Guardiola's side are on the lookout for cover after Benjamin Mendy suffered a potentially season-ending knee ligament injury, while Jose Mourinho appears to have lost faith in Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.

Espanyol currently sit 13th in La Liga, with 16 points accumulated from their opening 13 games this season.