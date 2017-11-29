Everton Reportedly Set to Appoint Sam Allardyce as New Boss After Month-Long Manager Hunt

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Everton are reportedly set to confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club's new manager; finally putting a frustrating month of searching for Ronald Koeman's replacement to bed.

This will be the second time that Allardyce has been approached by the Toffees since Koeman's sacking. The former England manager previously told the club he wasn't interested in the job when initially asked.

However, according to Sky Sports News on Twitter, Allardyce has decided to change his mind about the vacancy, and is prepared to haul the Merseyside outfit away from the relegation zone.

This news arrives just after the Independent reported Shakhtar Donetsk had turned down Everton's approach for head coach Paulo Fonseca - who was believed to be interested in making the move to the Premier League. 

The Portuguese coach has only one year left on his current contract in Ukraine, and was supposedly the preferred choice for the Toffees.

It wasn't to be, though. According to The Times, Allardyce will sign a contract with his new club having discussed the terms in London on Tuesday. 

The 63-year-old, who claimed he had retired after leaving Crystal Palace in the summer, is set to sign a deal that goes beyond the end of this season.

The report also claims that he is keen to introduce former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare as his assistant, and wishes to hire former Liverpool player and coach Sammy Lee amongst his backroom staff.

Everton currently loom in relegation trouble, sat 17th on 12 points after 13 games - having spent over £140m on players during the summer.

