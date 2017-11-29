Gareth Bale Has Most Assists for Real Madrid This Season Despite Long-Term Injury

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Gareth Bale has recorded the most assists for Real Madrid this season, despite having been hindered by incessant injury problems.

The Welsh forward has played around 700 minutes less than his teammates, and has often received criticism from supporters when playing.

But he has recorded five assists in all competitions after making a successful comeback in Tuesday night's 2-2 Copa Del Rey draw against Fuenlabrada.

Bale was introduced as a second-half substitute and provided the ball for Borja Mayoral's equaliser.

The 28-year-old had been out with a groin injury picked up in training, but was quickly into his stride against the third-tier opposition.

He was alongside goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic, both of whom made a welcome return after spells on the sidelines.


"I'm so happy for Gareth, Keylor and Mateo because they've been out for a while," coach Zinedine Zidane said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"They're key players and seeing that they're ready for these next games makes me happy."

Bale's introduction proved to be key as a much-changed Real Madrid side struggled to see off Fuenlabrada. They eventually sealed a 4-2 aggregate victory, but were hardly convincing.

Bale's performance, though, was one positive to take from the game for Los Blancos. "He wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said this week. 


"He loves Madrid, the city, the life, and he loves the club. Of course, it hurts him when the people don't support him and they do with other players who aren't so good.

"It's crazy, this happens only in Spain and I don't understand it. Fans should understand this and know how good he is."

