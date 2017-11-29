Hornets' Marco Silva Tempted by January Loan Move for Foxes' Forward Islam Slimani

Since Islam Slimani's arrival at the King Power stadium for £29m from Sporting Lisbon in 2016, the Algerian international has found his first team opportunities limited and still remains down the striking pecking order even with the arrival of new Leicester City manager Claude Puel.

Watford's head coach Marco Silva worked with Slimani in Portugal and it is understood that he is extremely keen on a reunion, but in a loan move initially during the winter transfer window.

Marco Silva weighing up January reunion with £29m Leicester misfit Islam Slimani |@MikeWaltersMGM https://t.co/zWNZbOGevC pic.twitter.com/BXI3ZWjQlt — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 29, 2017

Reported by Mirror Football, Silva is reluctant to pay an outright fee for the powerful striker, but in attracting him to Vicarage Road and seeing how he fits in and adjusts to Watford's style of play a loan with an agreement to sign permanently based on his impact could be a more favourable option.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester City are likely to have to take a significant impact on their initial outlay on the striker and this route could allow them to get some return on their huge investment, who was a Claudio Ranieri signing.

Despite having a challenging time in the East Midlands, Slimani has still been able to score twelve goals in his forty appearances for the club in all competitions.

However, he is still very much recognised as the 4th choice striker behind Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Kelechi Iheanacho all of whom look reinvigorated under the new management.

A change of scenery might be exactly what Slimani could do with, especially under the guidance of a manager that already appreciates his ability, physical attributes and knows him personally.