Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Trolls Fans With Premature Team Selection on Instagram

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti is enjoying a great season thus far, with his team trailing Serie A leaders Napoli by just two points.

The Nerazzurri haven't lost at all this season. And with title rivals Napoli and Juventus set for a Friday night clash, points will be dropped one way or the other - possibly both ways.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Inter can gain an advantage when they face Chievo on Sunday, as a win could take them top of the pile if Juve beat the Partenopei this weekend.


Feeling a little humourous ahead of Sunday's important clash, Spalletti revealed his team selection via Instagram. And it was as honest as he could get.

#senzatregua

A post shared by Luciano Spalletti (@lucianospalletti) on

“I’ve decided everything," the post read. “Against Chievo we’ll play with 11 starters!”


Cheeky indeed. But fans would obviously enjoy it more if their side manage win.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters