Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Trolls Fans With Premature Team Selection on Instagram

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti is enjoying a great season thus far, with his team trailing Serie A leaders Napoli by just two points.
The Nerazzurri haven't lost at all this season. And with title rivals Napoli and Juventus set for a Friday night clash, points will be dropped one way or the other - possibly both ways.
Inter can gain an advantage when they face Chievo on Sunday, as a win could take them top of the pile if Juve beat the Partenopei this weekend.
Feeling a little humourous ahead of Sunday's important clash, Spalletti revealed his team selection via Instagram. And it was as honest as he could get.
“I’ve decided everything," the post read. “Against Chievo we’ll play with 11 starters!”
Cheeky indeed. But fans would obviously enjoy it more if their side manage win.