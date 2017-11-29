Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Trolls Fans With Premature Team Selection on Instagram

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti is enjoying a great season thus far, with his team trailing Serie A leaders Napoli by just two points.

The Nerazzurri haven't lost at all this season. And with title rivals Napoli and Juventus set for a Friday night clash, points will be dropped one way or the other - possibly both ways.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Inter can gain an advantage when they face Chievo on Sunday, as a win could take them top of the pile if Juve beat the Partenopei this weekend.





Feeling a little humourous ahead of Sunday's important clash, Spalletti revealed his team selection via Instagram. And it was as honest as he could get.

#senzatregua A post shared by Luciano Spalletti (@lucianospalletti) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:02am PST

“I’ve decided everything," the post read. “Against Chievo we’ll play with 11 starters!”





Cheeky indeed. But fans would obviously enjoy it more if their side manage win.