Jose Mourinho Couldn’t Resist Taking a Cheeky Dig at Liverpool After Their Champions League Debacle

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

It seems that Mourinho is back to his old mind game tricks as, in his press conference after the Watford victory, he couldn’t resist taking a little swipe at Liverpool after they surrendered a three-goal lead in the Champions League, as the Mirror reported. 

United were cruising to a win over the Hornets but two late goals from the hosts made for an interesting last 10 minutes. United weathered the storm though and a Jesse Lingard solo goal put the game to bed and gave United the three points they desperately needed.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Mourinho was relieved that his side didn’t follow the example that Liverpool had set in their Champions League game against Sevilla. The two games followed an identical pattern in that both Liverpool and United were up three goals early on in the game but unlike Liverpool who left that game with a point, United managed to stretch their lead when under duress whereas Liverpool folded.

Mourinho said in his post-match press conference “It was an easy match to win comfortably, in the last minutes we should be smoking a cigar, but in the end it is three points. Watford gave us a couple of minutes where they felt anything could happen. This is football. Last week, Borussia Dortmund-Schalke, 4-0, 4-4. A couple of weeks ago, Liverpool (at Sevilla), 3-0, 3-3. That’s football.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United are currently second in the table behind Manchester City and Liverpool sit in sixth position, two points off the Champions League places. 

